CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.75.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$32.92 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$971.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.01%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

