Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 241.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cigna were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 22,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 126,456 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $241.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.83.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.