Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,562 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

CINF opened at $103.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

