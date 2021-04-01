Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.58.

CGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:CGX traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 211,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

