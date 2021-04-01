Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.79 and last traded at $84.79. Approximately 1,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $849.45 million, a PE ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

