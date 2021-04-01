Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $196.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXD. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

NYSE:PXD opened at $158.82 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

