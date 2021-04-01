Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 5,686.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Altimmune worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 19,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $776,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altimmune by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

ALT stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

