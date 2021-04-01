Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,350 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 236.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 527,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

