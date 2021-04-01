Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 12,528 Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CULP. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the third quarter worth $307,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Culp by 21.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 201.5% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $82,569. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $189.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.23. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

CULP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

