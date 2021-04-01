Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 4,067 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,886,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,011,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,542,000.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,777 shares of company stock worth $16,944,993 over the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NYSE:BALY opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.12 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

