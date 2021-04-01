Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 120,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

