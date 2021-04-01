Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 642,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,241,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

