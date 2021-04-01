Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $186,324,000 after buying an additional 167,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,749 shares of company stock worth $7,634,169 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.80.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

