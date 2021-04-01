Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,229. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

