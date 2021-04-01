Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires A$22,353.77 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) insider John Abernethy bought 25,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$22,353.77 ($15,966.98).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Abernethy acquired 15,518 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$13,671.36 ($9,765.26).

On Wednesday, March 17th, John Abernethy acquired 68,964 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$59,998.68 ($42,856.20).

On Monday, March 8th, John Abernethy acquired 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,880.00 ($6,342.86).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, John Abernethy acquired 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

On Friday, February 19th, John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43).

On Wednesday, February 17th, John Abernethy acquired 70,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$61,180.00 ($43,700.00).

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -312.50%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

