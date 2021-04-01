Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 155,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,523,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $733.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

