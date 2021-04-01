Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Insider Acquires A$11,600.00 in Stock

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) insider Mark Rohald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,600.00 ($8,285.71).

Mark Rohald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Rohald purchased 13,244 shares of Cluey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,839.82 ($11,314.16).

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Rohald purchased 5,000 shares of Cluey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,790.00 ($4,850.00).

About Cluey

Cluey Learning Pty Ltd, an education technology company, provides online tutoring services for school students Australia. It offers tutoring services in the areas of English, Maths, and Chemistry for primary, secondary, and senior level students through its online tutoring platform; and test preparation services for NAPLAN (National Assessment Program Â- Literacy and Numeracy) and LANTITE (Literacy and Numeracy Test for Initial Teacher Education) through its test preparation platform.

