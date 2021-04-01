CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.39

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.39 and last traded at $183.39, with a volume of 854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $132,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,085,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

