CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Gap Down to $177.48

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.48, but opened at $170.40. CMC Materials shares last traded at $169.69, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $132,376,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CMC Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

