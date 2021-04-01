CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Short Interest Up 50.4% in March

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMTSU Liquidation stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 345,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,246. CMTSU Liquidation has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

