CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 159,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

