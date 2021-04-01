CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

CNO opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

