Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Down to $295.22

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $295.22, but opened at $288.00. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $287.30, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

