Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $76.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $53,286.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,578 shares of company stock valued at $590,425 over the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.43. 4,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,916. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

