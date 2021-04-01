Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE MIE opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

