Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:RNP opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

