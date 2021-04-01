Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 824 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $366.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $366.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

