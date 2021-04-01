Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $194.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

