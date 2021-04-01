Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,816,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,129.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,128.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,169.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

