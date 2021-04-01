Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,073 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of WM opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

