Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Stephens

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

