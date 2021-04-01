Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 577,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

