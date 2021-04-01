Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,348,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 439.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.