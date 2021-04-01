Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue cut Compass Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC cut Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $711.50.

CMPGY opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $22.66.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

