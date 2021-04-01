COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

CMPS opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

