Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,792. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Compugen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $600.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

