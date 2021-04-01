Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $568.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

