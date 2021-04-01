Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

CONN stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $568.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Get Conn's alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.