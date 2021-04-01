Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

