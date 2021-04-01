Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.36.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.84 and its 200 day moving average is $208.79. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

