Constellation (DAG) Trading 55% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Constellation has a total market cap of $110.92 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00051906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00648603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026059 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

