Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Price Up 2%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,392.33 and last traded at $1,381.09. Approximately 78 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,354.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNSWF shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,852.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,341.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,243.10.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

