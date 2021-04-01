Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

