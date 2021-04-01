Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $596.26 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.11 billion and $596.26 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.40 or 0.00032954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,851.71 or 0.99982254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,787,744 coins and its circulating supply is 212,003,141 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

