Counos X Market Capitalization Tops $1.65 Billion (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Counos X has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $3.97 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $92.50 or 0.00155886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00062246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.00331527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00782407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,831,256 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

