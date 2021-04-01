Covesting (COV) Trading 65.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 65.9% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $311,209.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00641728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00025879 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.