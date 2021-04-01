Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,453.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

