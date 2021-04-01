Credit Suisse AG Buys 17,987 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

