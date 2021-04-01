Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Atkore worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atkore by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATKR opened at $71.90 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $75.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

