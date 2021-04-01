Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $692,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,153,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,415 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TNC opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

